It’s just days since its season finale but everyone is still talking about it. Now, Please Like Me Season 4 news suggest that it’s one of the most honest and surprising shows on television.

From its first season, fans were in awe of the show’s storyline and attack of the audience. The Guardian reports that the series is way out of the viewers’ expectations. Fans thought that it would be mere comedy but it began with a suicide attempt.

The production is also happy with the fans’ reactions since the show follows the real-life experiences of Josh Thomas. Moreover, the four seasons of the show have managed to cover different topics that other shows fear to tackle due to budget concerns.

Apart from the script and storyline, it also covers topics such as homophobia and racism, depression and workplace harassment, breast cancer and STDs. These topics make the series interesting because it raises awareness to the public.

This is also the reason why it is the most honest show on television. Furthermore, Junkee reports that Please Like Me is not only seen as a niche show about a gay comedian but also a show that is brilliant and award-winning.

Please Like Me Season 4 news suggest that it shows people how to deal with different issues. The series also gives a refreshing take on the inner self of the gay community, which helps people understand them more.

The fourth season of the Australian TV series will begin streaming in Hulu in 2017. Thomas is grateful that fans will still be able to watch the show on the streaming media. Many believe that people around the globe must see the brilliant series.