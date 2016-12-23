Christmas is just around the the corner, and some stars are back home for the holidays. However, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson seems to have expected way too far in her return to Australia.

On Wednesday, Wilson flew back to her hometown in Sydney. However, Mail Online reports that it seems that she’s just a normal person in her own country. The actress was escorted through Sydney Airport by Australian Federal Police.

The 36-year-old actress may have thought that some fans would welcome her on her return, but to her surprise, Australians just didn’t care. Upon her arrival, no one seemed to have bothered her up until she left the airport.

Aside from Pitch Perfect, Wilson also starred in Bridesmaids, How To Be Single and The Brothers Grimsby. She is best known for her wit and humor. The Daily Telegraph reports that the AFP refused to tell the cost of escorting the actress.

Moreover, their main concern is to provide safety to individuals and the public. “AFP officers stationed at major airports occasionally provide assistance to individuals and groups to facilitate their safe passage through the airport,” a spokesman said.

If any big stars feel that they need protection, the AFP will respond and give security to them.

Aside from the security, Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson maintained a low-key profile when she arrived. She’s back home for her family and not the fans.

The actress will celebrate Christmas at her mother Sue’s Castle Hill home with their other relatives and her siblings Liberty, Annachi and Ryot.