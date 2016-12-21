A woman died in a Perth court stabbing incident on Tuesday after she was stabbed in the neck at Joondalup Courthouse’s mediation room.

According to reports, the victim knew the alleged attacker. Following the attack in the morning at 10, she was taken to Joondalup Health Campus located within the Joondalup Justice Complex on Reid Promenade. Police confirmed that she was treated in the emergency division but she could not be saved. One of the witnesses, Janet Lee, was present at the court at the time of the incident.

Lee told a reputed media outlet that the victim was attacked in a Perth court stabbing while she was outside the mediation room. The staff members also heard the screams and rushed to bring towels to help stop the flow of the blood. Police confirmed that a 40-year-old-man was arrested and being interrogated on the matter.

“A 40-year-old man who is known to the victim is in police custody,” Acting Inspector Andrew Maher told the ABC. “Major Crime Squad detectives are currently at the scene and are investigating the incident.”

Perth Court Stabbing – Security Measures to be Blamed

The officers, however, have not yet revealed the weapon used to murder the 33-year-old victim. They have also not given a reason for the woman’s presence in the court. As soon as the matter came into public focus, the police department released a statement blaming the lack of security measures at the courthouse that allowed the alleged attacker to enter the court without screening.

The courts in CBD have sufficient measures of security similar to that of airports but in the courts in urban regions, security measures are lacking. On the other hand, Attorney-General Michael Mischin did not indicate the use of security methods at Joondalup. He said that the measures would be reviewed, and it will be ensured that they are used properly.

“I have asked for a review of security at all WA courts in light of this incident,” he said in a statement, highlighting the lack of security at the courthouse that led to the Perth court stabbing.

Also Read:

Outback Stabbing: Melbourne Man Kills French Tourist

Brisbane Fatal Stabbing: 1 Dead