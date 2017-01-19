Australian authorities are planning to build World Trade Center in the nation. Though Perth is a little city, the country is planning to build WTC in CBD. The West Australian government will support the project with almost $1.85 billion.

Seventy-one-year-old Ghazi Abu Nahl, who runs the World Trade Centers Association and its subsidiaries, said that he loves Perth. He added that his five children, three sons, and two daughters, are Aussie citizens. He always thought of spending more time in the city, he said.

The Palestinian man avoids being in controversy and is more into making his deals successful. Nahl told a media network that the World Trade Center that has been planned for the city is for creating a proper business and trade community. “More important to me is how to link the business community in Perth to the business communities in the other 330 (WTC) locations,” he said.

World Trade Center Perth Design & Other Details

The design of the World Trade Center has been prepared by Woods Bagot. The two-tower development is in its Stage Two assessment phase. The assessment will be detailed, which falls under the unsolicited bids policy of the federal government. The two towers will include construction of 36 and 75 levels. It will also have related amenities, including residential as well as recreational facilities. The property is 1.9 hectares and the land falls between the Perth and McIver train stations.

According to reports, the design of the World Trade Center would undergo various changes at different phases of development as and when required. Perth’s Lord Mayor Lisa Scaffidi also praised the project on behalf of the Council. “This is wonderful news for Perth and its economy as it will generate job opportunities and over A$100 million annually in significant trade revenue,” she said as quoted by Architecture & Design.

On the other hand, World Trade Center Perth Business Development Director Neil Kidd is likely to look after the commercial activities of the city. He said that the friendly time zones of Perth, China, India, and Japan will give the city a chance to “take full advantage of this opportunity.” As of now, there are 330 licensed WTCs across 90 countries, including one already there in Melbourne.

