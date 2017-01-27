NSW Health Minister Jillian Skinner announced her retirement in a media release at 10.30 AM on Friday. Skinner did not explain her decision but she says it had been a great privilege serving the people.

“I have dedicated most of the years since 1995, when I was first appointed shadow minister for health, to improving the health services that we all need and rely upon,” Jillian Skinner said, The Guardian reports. “I am naturally sad to be leaving the portfolio I love. However, a new chapter beckons and I am looking forward to the challenges of life outside politics.”

The new NSW premier is now Gladys Berejiklian, whom Skinner wishes success. Skinner said that she admires the new NSW premier and has mentored her for many years. Meanwhile, Berejiklian also released a statement that said how she was disappointed about Skinner’s decision to retire. According to Berejiklian, Skinner has done so much to the community.

“During her time as minister she has delivered major improvements in health services and overseen the largest expansion in health infrastructure in the state’s history,” Berejiklian added. “I wish Jillian and her family well for the future and know that she will be sorely missed by so many across the entire health system.”

In her statement, Skinner laid out her accomplishments. Among them is the improvement of the NSW health system. “During the last six years, I have led significant reforms within the NSW health system – from culture and management to hospital performance and infrastructure, finances and governance, innovation and medical research. Most importantly, I have always believed in putting the patient first in everything we do,” Skinner said.

Skinner also said that putting the patient first in everything she does is her priority. She is proud that patient management has improved under her. Skinner was pressured to resign in 2016 after being criticized for gassing of babies at Bankstown hospital, the Guardian reports. She was also hit with the chemotherapy dosing scandal at St. Vincent’s hospital. She also faced controversy over errors in the cremation of infants’ bodies at the Royal North Shore hospital.