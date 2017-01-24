Two NSW fire incidents have been reported from two separate areas of the state on Tuesday. While Camberwell fire has come under control, Hunter Valley region fire is still being handled by firefighters. Moreover, a man has been arrested for having links with the Hunter Valley fire, a blaze burning out of control.

A 30-year-old man, whose identity is not yet revealed, has been arrested but, according to reports, police are yet to lay charges on him. Police confirmed that the man will be taken to Maitland police station. The NSW fire in Hunter Valley is believed to have a close connection with Thursday’s suspicious blaze where a mother and daughter had to be airlifted to move them to a safer place.

The NSW fire is still burning in Kurri Kurri’s Lang Street. The local people have been asked to consult firefighters. The rescue crews are trying to protect properties near Aberdare Street and Boundary Street. The Aquatic Center has been evacuated. Cessnock Council representatives have done so as a precaution measure.

Fire and Rescue member said that the aerial support was about to join the terrestrial crews. The multiple water-bombing planes will be aiding the NSW fire fighters. The Rural Fire Service has requested the residents to follow the warnings as and when issued by authorities.

Details of NSW Fire At Camberwell

The NSW fire at Camberwell affected the New England Highway. The nearby regions like McInerney Road, Glennie Street, Dyrring Street, Alpha Street, Lethbridge Street, Powditch Street, Dulwich Place, and Dawson Street have also been affected. The New England Highway had been closed after before midday but it opened again.

The fire extended to 30 hectares covering around seven kilometers north-east away from the town of Singleton, the ABC reported. The NSW fire prompted the temperature in Kurri Kurri to reach 40 degrees. However, the latest weather update has revealed that there is possibility of showers on Tuesday afternoon in the region.

