The Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban holiday plans this year are relationship goals everyone should strive for.

News of the Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban holiday plans is certainly refreshing to learn. Indeed, their celebrity status often makes them easy targets for divorce rumors. Quite often, their comments about their marriage or of one another get a different twist in the news. However, with a relationship looking as strong as theirs do, it seems nothing could rock their marriage.

This year, the Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban holiday plans take them back home to Australia. The couple enjoyed family time at Sydney’s Balmoral Beach, according to News.com.au. Indeed, the country singer is a dutiful father fetching seawater in buckets for Sunday Rose and Faith who took to the task of building sandcastles.

The Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban holiday plans would likely include a good old Australian Christmas for the family. As luck would have it, the actress is Down Under for the recent premiere of her new movie Lion. At the same time, the country singer returns home for the Australian leg of his Ripcord tour.

Her latest movie is about an Australian woman who adopted a child from India. The Sun reports the couple could possibly do the same in real life. Apparently, it is an idea the couple has told a few of their friends. However, they have yet to confirm it publicly.

“Nicole has been dancing around the topic in public. But privately she’s told friends she and Keith have already begun the process,” the publication cited a report from Women’s Day magazine. Aside from her daughters with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman has two adopted children from her marriage to actor Tom Cruise.