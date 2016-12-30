The Bureau of Meteorology has revealed the New Year Eve 2016 weather forecast for different major cities of Australia. It stated that the temperature will remain hot as well as stormy as observed in some places in the past few weeks.

A spokesman from BoM told a reputed media outlet that the weather will be a “hot and humid one” overall. However, the temperature is expected to fall to 24 degrees by Monday, he claimed. Here is the expected temperature of the major Aussie cities on the New Year Eve 2016.

Brisbane – 34 Degrees

Brisbane will witness a rise in temperature to 32 degrees on Friday while the level will rise on December 31 to 34 degrees. The day will be warm and sunny.

Canberra – 31 Degrees

While Canberra is to experience a stormy Friday with 31 degrees temperature, New Year Eve 2016 in the city is expected to be Sunny with 32 degrees, which might go as low as 18 degrees.

Darwin – 31 Degrees

Darwin is expected to have a stormy New Year weekend with the temperature of the city reaching around 31 degrees.

Sydney – 28 Degrees

Sydney will witness a rise in the mercury level to 36 degrees with escalated humidity in the atmosphere on Friday. However, a late storm is expected in the city that will come with a bit of relief on New Year’s Eve. The forecaster has claimed that it will be a rainy day with the temperature of the city hitting 28 degrees.

Perth – 27 Degrees

From 25 degrees on Friday, Perth will witness a two-point increase in the level of temperature to 27 degrees on Saturday. With a chilly weather overnight, New Year Eve 2016 will be sunny.

Melbourne – 24 Degrees

On Friday, Melbourne will have a temperature as high as 28 degrees with heavy rainfall warnings expected to flash flood the city. New Year Eve 2016, on the other hand, will see a drop in temperature to 24 degrees, which might lower up to 16 degrees. The city will have a sunny as well as some cloudy December 31.

Adelaide – 16 Degrees

The city will witness a temperature level surrounding 25 degrees with more sunny and less rainy ambiance. On Saturday, the city will have a temperature as low as 16 degrees.

Hobart – 16 Degrees

Hobart will have similar conditions as Adelaide. The city, according to News.com.au, will have a mixed weather both sunny as well as rainy with a low temperature.

Also Read:

Australian Pub Apologizes For New Year ‘Frat Party’ Banners Promoting Rape