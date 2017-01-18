A new moth has been named after US President-elect Donald Trump. The name of the moth, has been described in the open access journal ZooKeys, is intended to increase the awareness on this fragile insect.

The name was given by the evolutionary biologist and systematist, Dr. Vazrick Nazari, who also discovered the species. He says that the new species, Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, lives in fragile habitats, whose destruction can critically affect them.

The new moth is a second species of a genus of twirler moths. It has a yellowish-white scales on its head when it reaches adulthood, which the researcher found to resemble Trump’s hairstyle. The moth resides in heavily urbanized and populated area, the researchers say. Hence, the species is under serious threat.

“The discovery of this distinct micro-moth in the densely populated and otherwise zoologically well-studied southern California underscores the importance of conservation of the fragile habitats that still contain undescribed and threatened species, and highlights the paucity of interest in a species-level taxonomy of smaller faunal elements in North America,” says Nazari. “By naming this species after the 45th President of the United States, I hope to bring some public attention to, and interest in, the importance of alpha-taxonomy in better understanding the neglected micro-fauna component of the North American biodiversity.”

A month a new species of basslet has been found and was named after Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama. The research team has described the maroon and gold fish, which was discovered 300 feet deep in the waters off Kure Atoll, in the journal Zookeys.

The fish, called Tosanoides obama, only lives in the coral reefs of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, Northwestern Hawaii. It is a nature reserve which Obama expanded, leading it to become the largest protected marine area in the world, an area roughly twice the size of Texas, reports National Geographic.