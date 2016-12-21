A study published in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections shows that a commercial brand of mouthwash can prevent the growth of bacteria that cause gonorrhea. It turns out that the Listerine mouthwash can be a cheap and easy way to prevent the spread of infection.

Before the invention of antibiotics, the manufacturer of this mouthwash brand claimed that it can cure gonorrhea, which is caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonnorhoeae, but it was not proven. To test this, a Melbourne Sexual Health Centre-led research team analyzed the effects of different Listerine mouthwash types.

The research team tested Listerine Cool Mint and Total Care, which both contain 21.6 percent alcohol, on culture plates containing the bacterium. They also compared the mouthwash effect on N. gonorrhea with saline solution or salt water.

The mouthwash significantly decreased the amount of the bacterium but the salt water did not. The team then tried to test these on human participants.

The researchers recruited 196 gay and bisexual men who were formerly tested positive for gonorrhea in their mouths or throat. Thirty percent or 58 participants were tested positive in their throat on the return visit in a Melbourne clinic.

The team then asked 33 of them to gargle with Listerine and 25 of them with salt water. The participants were chosen randomly.

It turns out that after a minute of gargling with Listerine, only 52 percent of gonorrhea bacterium was present in the throat of those who used it. Meanwhile, those who only rinsed and gargled with salt water still have 84 percent of the bacterium.

Moreover, the men who used Listerine were 80 percent less likely to test positive for STI after five minutes of using it. However, the team points out that the monitoring period was only short so it may be possible that the effect of Listerine mouthwash was temporary.

Still, this indicates that this method can be used to prevent gonorrhea among men who cannot access healthcare treatments. The researchers will also conduct another study of this subject.