A mother, who initially insisted that dizziness or witchcraft caused her to drive into a Melbourne lake that killed her children, pleads guilty on Monday to killing three of her seven children. Akon Guode, 37, showed little emotion during the trial the murders in the Victorian Supreme Court.

Last April, Akon Guode said that she should not be blamed for the death of her one-year-old son, Bol, and her four-year-old twins, Hanger and Madit in Lake Gladman in 2015. She also admits to trying to kill her six-year-old daughter during the incident.

The mother claimed that a dizzy spell caused her to lose control of the car. However, an investigator asserted that the car was intentionally driven into the lake. Police re-enactments also revealed that it was not possible for the car to simply drifted off the roadway, as it would need a driver to turn the steering wheel for three times to get into the water. Witnesses also commented that they heard car’s engine reviving after it hit the water.

Still, Guode insisted that the wife of her lover, Joseph Manyang, might have used some kind of a witch doctor to cast a spell against her. She added that she would rather take her own life and her children than to see them live together with her lover and her lover’s wife. In August, a judge ordered her to stand trial for three counts of murder. She also stood trial for the attempted murder of one of her children.

During the trial on Monday, none of her family was present. The investigators who investigated the children’s death did not say anything as they left the court. Meanwhile, Joseph Manyang pointed out that Guode is a good mother and she loved all of her children. Manyang actually continued to visit her in prison. The mother will return to court this coming January 31.