Miss France Iris Mittenaere is Miss Universe 201. The 24-year-old dental student left crowd favourite Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier behind in the beauty pageant. While Miss Haiti grabbed the position of the first runner-up, Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar took up the third position on the list.

Miss Kenya Mary Esther Were was out of the Miss Universe 2017 contest after the question and answer round. Host Steve Harvey, who is well-known for his botched announcement of the winner in Miss Universe 2016 show, asked Miss Kenya about her views on US President Donald Trump’s presidency. “Arguably no US president has had a more active 10 days in office.” “What are you most excited about and what concerns you when it comes to the Presidency of Donald Trump?” asked host Steve Harvey.

“Politics … ahh OK let me just start again. Donald Trump, having been elected as the President of the United States, may not have been the choice of many people living in the United States because of the divided support system for the outgoing President Barack Obama, who has supporting (sic) an upcoming woman President … who was supposed to be a woman President Hillary Clinton,” Were responded. “So, so many people oppose his position. But I feel that once [Trump] took up his position, he was able to unify the entire nation.”

Miss Universe 2017 – Australian Contestant Loses Chance

Miss Universe 2017 event had an Australian participant, Caris Tiivel. However, she could not make it to the first elimination that determined top 13 finalists. She battled 85 Australian entrants and represented the nation in the beauty pageant.

Miss Universe 2017 has remained in controversy with host Steve Harvey being given a second chance after an epic error in the last season. He announced a wrong winner for the contest. But the host mentioned about the blunder he made and addressed it hilariously in the latest season. “Right, let’s get it out the way. I know what you’re thinking. ‘Is that the guy from last year? Did they bring back that guy from last year?’ Well, they did, it’s me, I’m back,” News.com.au quoted Harvey as saying.

