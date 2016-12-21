It’s just a month away before the moment of truth. However, Miss Universe 2016 news suggest that Steve Harvey will return as host for the pageant, and it seems that not everyone is happy about it.

Last year, the 64th Miss Universe was the most controversial pageant in history. It was when host Harvey announced Miss Columbia as the winner instead of Miss Philippines. He received a lot of criticisms but he remained honest and admitted his mistake.

Moreover, judging from how Steve Harvey hosted the pageant, he did a great job. Now, Catch News reports that Harvey will once again host the pageant, and some expressed their opinions through social media.

Also Read: Miss Universe 2016 Update: Candidates Whale Shark Watching Unethical: Find Out Why!

It can be recalled how Miss Columbia Ariadna Gutierrez felt humiliated after putting on the sash and crown. She was Miss Universe 2015 for a minute. Given this, most fans do not want Harvey to host any pageant ever again.

“Steve Harvey is hosting Miss Universe again. Don’t fuck it bruv,”Lorraine Bo Peep wrote in Twitter. Indeed, it seems that people are still not over last year’s honest mistake.

⚡ Steve Harvey is hosting Miss Universe againhttps://t.co/tkEyIOUB6C

Don't fuck it up again bruv — Lorraine Bo Peep (@lorrainebopeep) December 16, 2016

There have reports that after the December 2016 incident, the 59-year-old host received death threats. It even affected his family, most especially his children.

steve harvey is hosting miss universe again. i'm so excited to see who's sanity he destroys this time. — grinch (@galpalautumn) December 15, 2016

“Steve Harvey is hosting Miss Universe again. I’m so excited to see who’s sanity he destroys this time,” another Twitter user said.

Of course he is.. I don't think Miss Universe was ever talked about so much after him doing it last year 😂🙏🏼https://t.co/fIBX7jpypO — Ellie Gonsalves (@EllieGonsalves) December 15, 2016

Also Read: Miss Universe 2016 News: Top 10 Contestants Listed

The Miss Universe Organization has seen Harvey’s professionalism and gave him another chance. The candidates will stay in the Philippines for one month before the pageant next year.

They will experience the beauty of the country through the different famous tourist destinations. The 65th Miss Universe will happen on January 30, 2017 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.