Miss Lebanon Emigrant Australia 2016 Najah Ghamrawi might lose her crown after police found drugs in her car. The 18-year-old beauty queen was spotted by police when she drove erratically in her Volkswagen Golf through Bankstown on December 21.

Ghamrawi pulled over after her car’s tyre burst in Derribong Street, Villawood. The authorities then approached her and it was found that she has a 20-year-old male passenger with her.

The police apparently confiscated about 22 grams of drug ice as well as cash from the male passenger. The man was then charged with drug offences but is granted bail. On February 22, he would appear at the Bankstown Local Court.

Meanwhile, the beauty queen has been fined more than $1,350 for not wearing a seatbelt as well as failure to display P-plates. According to reports, the Miss Lebanon Emigrant Australia winner refused to answer calls from the pageant organizers.

Apparently, the pageant organizers are now angry at her because she does not talk to them about what happened. It is also reported that they might remove her title as soon as they get in touch with her.

The Daily Telegraph stated that the beauty queen’s aunt, said that the news is false. She said that all of the report about her niece’s situation did not happen.

“Najah was not in a car and was not taken to a police station. It’s complete rubbish,” the aunt said during an interview.

Ghamrawi’s mother Linda also stated in an email to the pageant organizers that the rumors of her daughter’s arrest are not correct.

Hiam Yazbeck, a member of the team that organizes the Miss Lebanon Emigrant Australia pageant, explained that this is not the kind of image they want to present to the world. They are also investigating the incident and if the police arrest turns out to be true, Ghamrawi would be kicked out of their organization.