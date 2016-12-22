Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth celebrated Christmas early with the singer’s family.

However, a family photo with the two celebrities looked a tad awkward, as Hemsworth was seen a little far from the rest of the group. The Cyrus family – dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus and siblings Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus – are all present in the family picture.

The Wrecking Ball singer was seen cozy in her pink sweatpants, a colorful star print top and a pair of decorative cat ears. Hemsworth, on the other hand, kept it simple with a sweater and dark pants. The photo was shared by Cyrus’ sister, Brandi.

Many of the couple’s fans noticed that while the rest of the family was in a festive mood, Hemsworth seemed a little uneasy with his in-laws.

Hollywood Life cited body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass saying: “Liam is detached here. There is too much distance between him and Miley [Cyrus] and that’s not a good sign. Liam’s got a very ambivalent smile, meaning he’s trying to smile. The fact that there are two people between him and Miley is very disturbing. He’s totally not connected to her family and has literally turned his back on them.”

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄 A photo posted by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer also shared a picture of herself having fun with Hemsworth’s dog, Dora. There were also photos of Cyrus with her sister Noah’s puppy, Sammy.

Billy Ray Cyrus also shared a Christmas photo with wife Tish and daughter, Miley. The family patriarch earlier said he would be willing to officiate the wedding of his daughter and the Hunger Games star if they would ask him to.

Family time with @mileycyrus & @tishcyrus. A photo posted by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:03pm PST

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth rekindled their romance earlier this year after they called off their engagement in 2013. The couple has been more private with their relationship this time around. It was only in October that they made their first official red carpet appearance together in three years. It happened at the Variety’s 2016 Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Thus far, there are reports on whether the Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth wedding preparations are in full swing. No confirmation date has been announced as of yet.

