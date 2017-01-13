A Melbourne policewoman was struck by a truck while on her way to work but couldn’t reach her destination. The truck driver did not obey traffic rules and failed to stop at the red light, hitting the officer’s bike. The accident took place on Thursday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Samandeep Singh has been charged over the death of the Melbourne policewoman. Singh appeared in the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He has been charged with culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death.

The officer worked in the north western metro region. She was travelling towards west on Wantrina’s Boronia Road on her bike. She stopped at a traffic light but the truck driver disobeyed traffic rules, claiming the life of the Melbourne policewoman. The officer was in her 40s and was trapped under the truck. The emergency services tried to treat her but she died on the spot.

Victoria Police on Melbourne Policewoman Accident

Victoria Police eastern region assistant commissioner Rick Nugent said that it was quite a difficult situation for the police officers who attended the scene as some of them might have known her. “There were people there not only dealing with the tragic loss of life, but with the tragic loss of a colleague,” The Age quoted him as saying. “Like with any loss on the roads, the impact is far greater than to the immediate family, including friends, extended family and work colleagues, regardless of the occupation of the person.”

“In terms of police, because we deal with tragedy a lot, it’s often confronting when we deal with our own people.” Singh did not apply for bail. However, he is to reappear in court for a committal mention on May 4, hence, he has been remanded in custody.

Victoria roads have witnessed several road mishaps in 2016. The number of deaths of the bike riders has been more in 2016 as compared to previous years over a decade. There have been 56 deaths due to road accidents in which 55 were riders while one was an 18-year-old pillion passenger.

