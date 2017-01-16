A Frenchman has been taken into custody on suspicion over Melbourne MDMA overdosing that claimed the lives of three people. In addition to the people killed, over 20 have been hospitalized after the incident over the weekend. The incident occurred at the Revolver nightclub on Chapel Street in South Yarra.

Sebstien Verger-Giambellucco appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday for legal proceedings. The 30-year-old accused has been charged with trafficking and possessing MDMA and possessing the proceeds of crime. Police confirmed the three cases turning fatal because of the Melbourne MDMA overdosing but they were not sure if the cases could be linked to Verger-Giambellucco.

The law enforcement officers also stated in the hearing that there were five suspects of overdosing.”A batch of drugs like this will take some time to disappear from the scene,” Detective David Newman told 7 News on Sunday. “MDMA is a popular drug, we’re aware of that,” he said.

According to reports, one of the female victim’s friends identified the Frenchman for drug overdosing as he sold drugs to her at the nightclub. Police could not give more details on the deaths caused due to Melbourne MDMA overdose. While police have opposed the bail application for the accused, Magistrate Andrew Capell granted it.

Melbourne MDMA Overdosing Investigation Continues

The judge told the court that the allegations only suggested the involvement of the Frenchman in selling the drugs. He added that they do not indicate his involvement in Melbourne MDMA overdosing. “The evidence of that is tenuous at best at the moment,” Capell said.

Meanwhile, the nightclub issued a warning stating the presence of a “very dangerous” synthetic drug. It said that the drugs can cause violent reactions, some hallucinations, and even death. Police are awaiting examination of the drug and also a toxicology report to make sure the same Melbourne MDMA drug was responsible for the three deaths. The case will again be discussed in court in February.

