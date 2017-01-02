A Melbourne landlord has been criticized online after a tenant posted a story about a coin-operated toilet being installed in the house.

Operating the coin-driven toilet would mean tenants to pay per flush. The tenant did not know about the legal impact of the story but he unveiled the story to the public online to know if it was an appropriate thing to do. As a result of making the story public, the Melbourne landlord was blasted online for regulating such a system at his apartment in Thornbury.

The Melbourne landlord made residents to pay $1 to flush wastes. The tenant posted the whole story on forum-based social networking website Reddit with an intention of knowing if a property owner was allowed to do so.“I understand in our laundry having to pay for the communal washing machine. But I pay the water bill that goes into my apartment,” the tenant wrote.

“(The landlord) said it was a government incentive to save water. But then why does he get to collect the money? I see nothing on google about this so I can’t work out if I’m being duped.”

In his post, the victim of the Melbourne landlord mentioned the embarrassment he has to face when guests come to visit him. He added that the situation worsens when there is no dollar coin available while guests await using washroom.

Public Reacted on the Melbourne Landlord

To the query, several responses came where Reddit users reacted on the Melbourne landlord. The reactions from users suggested that it was a “highly illegal” thing to do. “This guy is ripping you off in a most heinous way,” one of the users wrote. The response online helped the tenant to go for legal actions against the apartment owner.

He said that the tips gathered from online responses have prompted him to take legal advice on the matter and proceed against the Melbourne landlord. “So I’m glad I made this post,” the post read further.

