A hit-and-run matter involving a woman has been reported in Melbourne. She was examining her taxi for some defects when a car hit her and ran away. The victim is in badly injured.

The victim was inspecting her taxi following a minor crash on Monday in Truganina. It was then when the car hit and ran through the road, thereby pinning the victim under a safety barrier. Police have confirmed the hit-and-run reports.

While the car tried did not stop even after hitting the 56-year-old woman, a tow truck driver noted the car’s registration details. As a result, police have managed to arrest the alleged driver of the car involved. They have taken a 37-year-old Tarneit man into custody. The victim is still in a critical condition.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have interrogated the arrestee before releasing him. Further investigation on the hit-and-run matter has been indicated, as reported by 9News. However, the investigators were found at the scene at 5:30 am. Leakes Road has been shut down to traffic between Marquands Road and Palmers Road.

Another Hit-and-Run Case in Melbourne

It has been almost one month since a Melbourne man, Richie Powell, died after a similar hit-and-run case in the Stewarts Lane Kindergarten carpark. A woman was charged in connection with the matter. The court laid murder charges on 29-year-old Jess Lee Donker, who was believed to be Powell’s partner. Neighbors stated that they used to hear regular arguments between the couple. Powell was a father of two.

A witness, who lives near the scene of the hit-and-run mishap, told the Herald Sun that she heard a “harsh screaming” and screeching sound of the tyres at the time of the accident. Other nearby residents said that they were awakened by the police sirens and helicopter sound.

Homicide Squad Detective Acting Superintendent Sergeant Nick Densley said that there were several incidents that led to the hit-and-run accident. “We believe this not to be a random attack,” he said. One of the friend’s of Powell, however, described him as a “good dad, good to the kids”.

