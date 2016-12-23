Police have confirmed arresting five people on suspicion over their involvement in Melbourne Christmas Day terror planning.

According to reports, officers foiled the expected “multi-mode” terror attack concerning a blast in Melbourne this festive season. The detention came following early-morning raids conducted by the officers on Friday. Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said that the Melbourne Christmas Day terror suspects are believed to have been inspired by the IS planned serial attacks on Flinders Street train station and nearby Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The police made an arrest only after observing a threat during the Christmas season following a truck smashíng into a Christmas market on Monday in Berlin that killed 12 people. Seven people were arrested earlier in a two-day raid conducted on Thursday night and Friday morning. However, two of them, a man, 26, and a woman, 20, were released without being charged with any offence.

Melbourne Christmas Day Terror Attack: No More Threats to Public

Police’s statement also confirmed that the five are still detained and that they belong to the age group between 21 and 26. Although other details about the suspects have not been identified yet, the officers said that four of them were born in Australia and had Lebanese background while one of them was Egypt-born with dual citizenship from Egypt and Australia.

Ashton said that the Melbourne Christmas Day terror indicated the intensive use of explosives and other weapons like knives and firearms. Victoria police stated that the location prone to the attacks included Flinders Street Station, St Paul’s Cathedral and Federation Square. However, the officers claimed the attack has been foiled and there is no threat to the public anymore.

Ashton further believed that the detainees were “self-radicalized”. On the other hand, according to ABC News, Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews said that the department will deploy extra police force on Melbourne streets to make the public feel safe and secure on Christmas Day.

