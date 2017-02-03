Gym members found an injured man in a lift area at a Melbourne shopping center’s lift area. However, the man died a mysterious death after the injury. The man was discovered at around 6:10 am on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the man could not survive. Forensic experts were also called to the spot. A police spokeswoman confirmed that the man was alive when the members of a Melbourne fitness group found him but he died soon.

The Melbourne man was believed to be in his 40s. The man suffered severe injuries on his upper part of the body. “Homicide Squad detectives are on scene and the exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established,” the spokeswoman said.

A witness had a conversation with a reputed media outlet and said that there was a lot of blood all around. The person added that it appeared as if the man’s throat was slashed in the Melbourne mishap. Police is considering the death as suspicious. Hence, officers are investigating the matter.

“Many of you may have heard the tragic news that a man sustaining heavy injuries was found this morning in the Doncaster car park, only 40m from where our haulers session was running,” fitness group Heavy Haulers made an online post as quoted by Herald Sun. “Unfortunately despite the attempts from our team and members, he was unable to be revived and passed away. Thanks for all your messages, calls and concerns, and RIP to the poor bloke and condolences to his family.” The post also confirmed that the man did not belong to the fitness community.

Missing 71-year-old Found Dead in Melbourne Last Week

It has been one week since the body of a 71-year-old was discovered in the stairwell of Sydney’s Westfield Bondi Junction. Bernard ‘Butch’ Gore had been missing for three weeks before being found dead. The reports stated that the victim suffered from dementia. He was last seen taking a walk from Woollahra to a shopping center to meet his wife and daughter on January 6.

Police did not treat the death as suspicious. The spokesperson from the department said that the police were unable to provide details about the injuries sustained by the victim. It is believed that it was the effect of dementia that made the Melbourne victim struggle to find appropriate directions, leading him to the mishap.

