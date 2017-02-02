A body of a young woman was found on a Melbourne beach on Tuesday. Police has appealed for public assistance as the identity of the woman still remains a secret. The law enforcement department is still investigating the matter.

Police is trying to find out the identity of the woman along with other details regarding her final moments. The body was recovered from the shallows of Black Rock Beach outside the Sandringham Life Saving club in the morning. The officers released the description of the woman. She has been described as a 174-centimeter tall Caucasian woman. She weighed around 90 kilograms and has a scar on her left wrist that is about six centimetres in size.

Police said that young woman belongs to age between early 20s to mid 30s. With brown/hazel eyes, the woman has shoulder-length dark hair. The department has released a computer-generated picture of the woman. Along with the snap of the woman, police also released the photos of her accessories, including her black swimming costume and handbag. As of now, police are not treating the Melbourne death as suspicious.

Police believes that the woman might have entered the water on Monday, News.com.au stated. Police have already examined the fingerprints of the victim but they are yet to discover details about her. The footage obtained from the scene showed that the police have covered the body of the woman with a white sheet as the body laid on the ground. Anyone with the information has been requested to call on to Crime Stoppers on 1800-333-000 or log on to crimestoppersvic.com.au to provide details regarding the Melbourne death.

Another Melbourne Death Reported in Mid-January

It was recently when a motorcyclist died because of his bike collision with another motorcycle on Beach Road in Black Rock. Witness Isy Arambasic took to Facebook to describe what she saw on the spot. She said that the emergency services worked really hard to protect the Melbourne death. But the biker could not be saved. The witness thanked the emergency services.

“Thank you to the paramedics, police and the lovely lady and her husband that we watched spend at least 40 minutes trying to revive this man, you guys are true heroes,” Arambasic said. Following the incident, the Herald Sun mentioned that out of 291 deaths, 56 were either motorbike riders or passengers on the backseat of the bike.

Also Read:

Melbourne Meals on Wheels Gastro Outbreak: 1 Dead, 14 Infected

Melbourne Family Donates Thousands For Cancer After Son Loses Battle