British-born actor Dev Patel has revealed what helped him to learn the Australian accent – MasterChef Australia.

Patel said he watched the Aussie cooking show to learn how to speak in an Australian accent for his role in the movie, Lion. In the film, Patel is playing the role of an Indian boy who is adopted by an Australian family at the age of six.

In an interview with News Corp Australia, Patel said it took him eight months with Sydney language specialist Jenny Kent to perfect the accent. The Slumdog Millionaire actor reinforced his accent lessons by watching episodes of MasterChef Australia. The actor said he loves the show and added that his favorite judge is George Calombaris.

Patel said: “I did watch a lot of [episodes] for my audition … I like the little short one with the shaved, shiny head. I like George because he’s really emotional.”

Lion follows the life story of Indian-born man Saroo Brierley. He was adopted by an Australian couple at a young age. He used Google Earth to find his way back to his birth family in India.

Patel stars in the movie alongside Nicole Kidman and Australian actor David Wenham. The actress received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting actress for her role as Sue Brierley, who fought the tough international adoption laws in Australia in the 1980s to adopt two Indian-born children with her husband John.

Read: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Singer Returns to Australia

Lion recently screened at Sydney’s Star Theatre. It will open in theaters in Australia on January 19.

Meanwhile, MasterChef Australia 2017 is expected to premiere early next year.

The previous season of MasterChef Australia 2016 ended in July. Elena Duggan, a 32-year-old teacher, won the title after a three-round finale with Matt Sinclair. Duggan took home the prize money of $250,000 and a monthly column in food magazine, Delicious.

Related Article: MasterChef Australia 2016 Winner Elena Duggan: How Judges Picked Her

Stay tuned for MasterChef Australia 2017 updates here.