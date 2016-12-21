Married at First Sight Australia Season 4 is about to be shown on small screens. Here are the contestants.

The controversial reality show is back, and it might be more popular than it was previously. This time, the viewers would see different characters in each contestant, but they are all looking for true love.

Mail Online provided some interesting bits about the participants. One of them is a male stripper while another is a single mother. Therefore, viewers can assume another exciting Married at First Sight Australia Season 4.

As we mentioned, one of them is a single mom of an 11-year old kid. Lauren, 33, is from Cronulla, South Sydney.

The mom revealed that she got pregnant at 22. ‘It wasn’t a planned pregnancy,’ she said. Joining her on the show are the twins Sharon and Michelle.

The identical siblings revealed that it’s hard to tell them apart. “We’re very similar, we look the same initially, but once you get to know us, it’s not hard to tell us apart,” they said.

As for the males, maybe one of the most controversial contestants is Michael, a male stripper. He had his own set of standards when it comes to dating women, thus getting his nickname on the show as the “picky” one.

Married at First Sight Australia Season 4 will air on Channel 9 on Monday, January 30. Below are the names and ages of all the contestants.

THE BOYS

“Heartbroken” Nick, 30

“Cowboy” Sean, 35

“Adventurous” Andrew, 30

“Career focused” Anthony, 33

“Picky” Michael, 30

“Flirtatious” Jesse, 31

“Country boy” Simon, 36

“Entrepreneur” Jonathan, 29

“Divorced and single” John, 53

“Firefighter” Andrew, 38

THE GIRLS

“Single mom” Lauren, 33

“Princess” Scarlett, 30

“Nervous” Vanessa, 31

“Tomboy” Susan, 37

“Uncompromising” Nadia, 36

“Compassionate” Alene, 31

“Cool and confident” Cheryl, 25

“Former model” Deborah, 53

“Double trouble” twins Michelle and Sharon

Stay tuned for more news about Married at First Sight Australia Season 4 here at ANN. Check the updates on the show’s Facebook page as well.