The Marion Bay Falls Festival 2017 lineup gives more Aussie music acts a chance to show off their talent on a bigger platform.

Marion Bay Falls Festival 2017 has an amazing lineup of musical acts. Moreover, the latest announcement reveals more local talents are performing on the Homebrewed Stage at the event in Tasmania. In total, be ready to catch 30 performances, Tone Deaf reports.

The Homebrewed Stage at Marion Bay Falls Festival 2017

Aon Stalp

Art School Bullies

Black Hole Sugar

Cardinels

Carl Renshaw

Cuban Heel

Dark Dunes

Dawnfield

DENNI

Denni Sulzberger

Emma Anglesey

Empire Park

FLXW

Hannah May Duo

Interview With An Escape Artist

James Parry

JAX

Kat Edwards

Madelena

Mayhem & Me

Oliver Munch

OOC

Paiwand Band

Shanti Dreds

Straddlepuss

Sundaze

Teens

The Sleepyheads

The Surreal Estate Agents

Tom Dockra

“We look forward to the acts playing on the Homebrewed Stage coming back to play at our main stages in the years to come,” Falls manager Paul Piticco said. Similar to other Falls Festival, the Marion Bay event is a three-day affair. The Tassie festival takes place on December 29 until the 31st.

To date, tickets are still available for the Marion Bay Falls Festival 2017 in contrast to the upcoming Secret Garden scheduled for the latter part of February. The recent announcement of its lineup would likely motivate many to come. However, the tickets for the two-day event are already sold out. Hence, it might be best to get a headstart for 2018.

Aside from homegrown acts, Marion Bay Falls Festival 2017 has its share of big names in the lineup. According to Music Feeds, Violent Soho will do the honors at the Tassie festival to ring in the New Year. They will play on the Valley Stage from 11 pm to 12:10 am. After them are Alison Wonderland and Moonbase Commander.

Take a look at all of the awesome Tassie bands just added to the Marion Bay line-up! #fallsfestival ✨ pic.twitter.com/eEIErFJJVC — Falls Festival (@fallsofficial) December 20, 2016

