Their secret wedding came as a surprise, but it seems the Margot Robbie wedding dress couldn’t escape judgement.

Over the weekend, Margot Robbie and her long-term boyfriend Tom Ackerley finally tied the knot. The wedding took place at a private property in Byron Bay. Hence, it’s still the talk of the town since the two haven’t made any announcement about their engagement.

After revealing their secret wedding, images during the event also went online. According to Teen Vogue, Robbie wore a cream lace off-shoulder dress. The 26-year-old actress decided to look simple in her low-key wedding.

Robbie also chose not wear any veil and let her hair match her simple dress. The Suicide Squad star rocked a boho-style dress that made her look even more stunning on her wedding day.

At this point, no official photos are released yet but the 26-year-old actress confirmed it on Tuesday. News.com.au reports that the actress posted an image of her and husband Ackerley with a glimpse of her wedding ring on her Instagram account. It seems that the couple didn’t want any spotlight on their special day.

The couple met in 2013 on the set of World War II in France where Ackerley was the assistant director. Fans can’t wait to see official images during the ceremony, and it seems they wouldn’t have to wait long.

The secret wedding of the year was very intimate as only the couple’s respective families attended the event. Reports also indicated that even the guests didn’t know the exact location of the wedding. In addition, they were also asked to hand over their mobile phones prior to the ceremony.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Margot Robbie wedding dress and official photos.