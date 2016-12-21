The Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn is now married. Yes, you have read it right, actress Margot Robbie secretly tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, Tom Ackerley.

The 26-year old artist from the Land Down Under surprised her fans by posting details about the ceremony in social media. Robbie and her partner did not confirm to media if they got engaged before the wedding.

Meanwhile, a source told Woman’s Daily that the ceremony took place “somewhere she always wanted to get married, given it’s where she was raised as a kid, on her grandparents’ farm.” Her mother Sarie and her two brothers, Lachlan and Cameron, gave her away while his sister Anya was the Maid of Honor.

“They decided to marry around Christmas so they could spend time with both their families afterward, which they’ve never done before,” the insider added further.

Margot Robbie is one of the most popular actresses of today’s generation. However, others might be curious and want to know something about her new husband.

Without further ado, here are 5 facts about the lucky guy, Tom Ackerley; courtesy of Pop Sugar:

He is from Surrey, United Kingdom. He is a film director and was an assistant director in the movies The Brothers Grimsby and Macbeth. He met Margot Robbie on the sets of Suite Francaise, where he was a third assistant director. He and his newly-wedded wife owned a production company called LuckyChap. He has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram.

Notably, the couple has been together for three years. Meanwhile, News.com.au was able to obtain first photos from the low-key wedding ceremony.

The actress became famous in Hollywood for portraying Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf of Wall Street. Stay tuned for more news about Margot Robbie and other Aussie celebrities here at ANN.