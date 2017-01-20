A man is suspected to have been killed by a crocodile while he was trying to cross Cahill’s Crossing in the Northern Territory. The 47-year-old man from Gunbalanya was with two women when he disappeared underwater at 4:00 PM on Thursday.

His body was found last night two kilometers downstream along with a 3.5-metre crocodile, which authorities say was the same animal that attacked him. The two women crossed the river safely but did not witness the attack and reported the incident once they realized what happened.

According to NT Police Duty Superintendent Bob Harrison, Cahill’s Crossing, which gets regularly walked even by children, is notorious for crocodiles. Walking across it is foolish, he adds. The authorities shot and killed the crocodile. However, investigations are still ongoing to explain what exactly happened.

“We are unsure if there was actually an attack or how the incident actually occurred,” Superintendent Warren Jackson adds. “The rangers will recover the crocodile and then testing will be undertaken … to see if there is any evidence to suggest it was an attack, or whether it was after the fact.”

The man was very witty, says Mayor of the West Arnhem Regional Council, Lothar Siebert. He points out that something must be done to prevent such accidents but it would be very difficult since it would require a permit to enter the land.

The authorities advice people to stop going into the water at Cahill’s Crossing. In spite of warnings, Harrison pointed out that people still refuse to listen and keep on swimming or going in it. “There are signs saying not to swim or even go in the water at Cahill’s Crossing,” adds Superintendent Harrison. “There has been a lot of media attention around that crossing, but people continue to do it and unfortunately on this occasion somebody paid with their life.”