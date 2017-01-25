A 45-year-old man has been attacked by dogs and deliberately set on fire after a dispute with his neighbor that happened in Myuna Way in Mangerton, just west of Wollongong’s CBD on Tuesday. The man remains in critical condition.

According to the police, the man was walking with his friend, a 44-year-old woman, before his 41-year-old neighbor set his two dogs on them. The NSW Police spokeswoman said that the victim had an argument about a dog with his neighbor before he was set alight.

“As the pair attempted to leave the area, they were confronted by the man, who allegedly doused the male victim in a flammable substance and set him alight,” the police spokeswoman pointed out, Sydney Morning Herald reports. The woman was also injured after trying to rescue her friend. The man was found by NSW Ambulance paramedics trying to cool his burns in the shower in a nearby apartment.

The man and the woman were brought to Wollongong Hospital, located less than a kilometer away from the area. The man was subsequently taken to a Sydney hospital to undergo a specialist treatment. According to the police, the male victim is still in critical condition. The woman, on the other hand, has already been in a stable condition at the Wollongong Hospital.

The police also arrested the offender later that night at the same street. According to reports, the accused has been taken to the Wollongong police station. He has been charged with throwing or laying down an explosive with the intent to maim or do grievous bodily harm, Sydney Morning Herald adds.

The offender was also refused police bail and he will appear in the Wollongong Local Court this Wednesday. The authorities from Wollongong also added that they would be looking into the man’s apartment at the early hours of Wednesday morning.