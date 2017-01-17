A study published in the Journal of Youth Studies shows that 1 in 5 young people lose sleep due to social media. The teens, ages between 12 and 15 years, would wake up at night to send or check messages on their accounts.

This would cause the teenagers to be three times more likely to feel constantly tired at school than those who do not do the same night-time activity. Moreover, this activity also affects the teenagers’ happiness and well-being.

The research team studied 900 pupils. These participants, ages from 12 to 15, were given a questionnaire that inquired their frequency in waking up at night to use their social media accounts. These questions also asked about how often they would get out of bed and wake up. The participants’ happiness in their school, friendships and appearance were also asked.

The research team found out that 1 in 5 of the participants would almost always wake up to log in to social media. Girls were more likely to do such activity at night. These students were three times more likely to feel constantly tired at school. The participants who were more likely to feel tired were also more likely to feel less happy.

“Our research shows that a small but significant number of children and young people say that they often go to school feeling tired — and these are the same young people who also have the lowest levels of wellbeing,” said study author Sally Power, the Co-Director (Cardiff) Wales Institute for Social & Economic Research, Data & Methods (WISERD). “One in five young people questioned woke up every night and over one third wake-up at least once a week to check for messages. Use of social media appears to be invading the ‘sanctuary’ of the bedroom.”

The researchers say further studies are still needed. A larger study that would investigate the social causes and consequences of sleep deprivation among young people is also encouraged.