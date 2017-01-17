A new investigation from the Climate Institute reveals that 90 percent of Australians, including those who live in regional and rural parts of the country, believe that they are experiencing the consequences brought by climate change. Meanwhile, 82 percent and 81 percent of respondents in rural and regional Australia and capital cities, respectively, are apprehensive about the droughts, flooding and deterioration of the Great Barrier Reef caused by climate change.

The researchers studied the poll responses of 2,000 participants. The findings also reveal that 76 percent in capital cities and 74 percent in rural areas believe that ignoring climate change would exacerbate the problems. Forty-six percent of the responders say that power stations that use coals should be banned. Seventy-eight percent of them also believe that there would be more bushfires due to climate change.

Meanwhile, two-thirds added that the federal government should lead the path in solving the problem but only a third said that they should do anything about it, the Guardian repots. About two-thirds, or 71 percent in regional areas and 67 percent in capital cities, said that each person must help solve the climate change problem.

When it comes to energy sources, 59 percent in capital cities and 53 percent in regional areas, said they prefer solar as their energy source, which was followed by wind and hydro. Three percent in cities and four percent in rural areas said they prefer coal.

Overall, the findings showed that the concern about climate change is not restricted to cities. Nicky Ison, the director of the Community Power Agency, said that other people perceive those who live in rural areas as unengaged to climate change because of a minority that gets heard louder than the rest.

“I think there’s a misconception that concern is mainly held in the city and I think there are some strong voices, particularly in rural and regional Australia, that have exaggerated or stoked that misconception. A vocal minority gets a lot of traction, probably because they have a greater access to megaphones,” said Ison.