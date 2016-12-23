The Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus relationship has made headlines since they got back together. Now, it seems that Hemsworth is ready to have kids after the wedding.

There have been reports that the Australian actor plans to have kids with Cyrus after the wedding. In fact, In Touch reports that he is pressuring the Wrecking Ball singer about it.

It can be recalled that after their breakup, Cyrus went all in to show how broken she is that Hemsworth left her. However, now that they’re back together, everything is going pretty well between the two.

Speculations suggest that the wedding will take place next year. Hence, the couple is still silent about further details. Fans could also see how the 24-year-old singer is keeping her low-key relationship with the actor.

According to reports, Hemsworth wants to have a baby right after the wedding. However, the singer is not on the same page with the fiance. There are also rumors indicating that the two would fight over the issue. It seems that Cyrus is not in a rush for anything and she wants to keep things slow.

However, Gossip Corp reveals that there is no truth to Liam Hemsworth rushing to have a child. The reports were just mere rumors, and it’s not true that the actor wouldn’t stop bugging Cyrus to have the baby on the New Year.

Furthermore, the two are going strong in their relationship and are even better since they got back together this year. There are no other third parties s involved in their relationship. In fact, they are both excited about their upcoming wedding.

Stay tuned for more Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus news!