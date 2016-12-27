Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have the happiest holiday together.

The Hunger Games star shared a sweet photo with Cyrus as she planted a smooch on Hemsworth’s cheek while the actor’s mother, Leonie, hugs him. The Wrecking Ball singer was dressed to the occasion.

Miley Cyrus also proudly showed off Liam’s homemade gift to her which is a set of rainbow moon earrings. The two shared more of their Christmas photos together.

The couple also hung out with Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. In one photo, the whole gang is wearing matching Christmas outfit. All photos were taken at the Hemsworth family Christmas party.

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated Christmas with the Cyrus family. Cyrus and Hemsworth celebrated the holidays with the singer’s dad Billy Ray, mom Tish, and the Cyrus siblings – Trace, Noah, Brandi and Braison.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus rekindled their romance earlier this year. The couple has been more private with their relationship at first. In October, they made their first official red carpet appearance together in three years. It happened at the Variety’s 2016 Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills.

The two first met in the filming of The Last Song movie. Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus in 2012 but they called off the engagement a year later.

Reports indicated that the Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth wedding preparations are in full swing. The couple has yet to reveal their wedding date. Earlier reports indicated that Cyrus is still undecided on some wedding details. Apparently, the singer changed her mind about the wedding date. It was earlier reported that the couple planned to tie the knot this year.

