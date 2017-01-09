While Indonesia-Australia relations seemed to improve, it seems the two nations are involved in another snag. Although the former Indonesian leaders announced reconsidering their military ties with the Australian government, didn’t go well for both governments.

Indonesia-Australia Relationship Further Compromised?

A Caucasian intruder entered at the Indonesian Consulate General (KJRI) in Melbourne on Friday. A spokesperson from ministry confirmed that the suspect scaled a wall that was over 2.5 meters in height from an adjoining building complex, putting a question mark to the improving Indonesia-Australia relationship. The intruder hoisted a Papuan Morning Star flag in the premises. The act of the intruder in the Australian borders symbolized the movement for Papuan independence, which yet again was against the Indonesian government.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi has asked the Australian government to investigate the matter and find out the related details. She called the intruding a “criminal act that cannot be tolerated.” “The Australian authorities must hastily conclude the investigation and legally process the perpetrator who trespassed the KJRI in Melbourne,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

Marsudi contacted her Aussie counterpart Julie Bishop on Saturday to ensure proper investigation is done on whatever has been captured on camera. The Indonesian head of the Melbourne consulate, Dewi Wahab told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that the Australian Federal Police were already investigating the matter but they were still waiting for updates.

Indonesia-Australia Snag Comes Following the Use of “Offensive” Military Training Material Recently

Recently, insensitive and offensive military training posters allegedly indicating West Papua independence were used. Australian authorities stated that they did not use them with any intentions of hurting Indonesian sentiments. On January 4, Indonesia military chief Gatot Nurmantyo said that the nation would stop Indonesia-Australia military cooperation exercises. However, things just settled between the two nations when another dispute arose.

Indonesia-Australia relation has been witnessing ups and downs since 1945 when the former got independence from both the Japanese and Dutch.

