The third season of the Australian sitcom returns in 2017, and I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Here news state that an American TV star will join the show.

Aside from rumors of who will enter the jungle, News.com.au reports that the show welcomes a new face from America. However, the show hasn’t revealed the name yet. Reports suggest that the TV star is a famous sitcom comedian.

Moreover, the network released a video teaser about the mysterious star. It revealed that the actor has already made 60 films. Other speculations suggest that Full House star Bob Saget is the person joining the show.

Aside from Saget, some names include Saget’s co-star Dave Coulier and Mad About You star Paul Reiser. Host Julia Morris hinted at it saying, “This time the joke’s on him, doctor!”

One thing is for sure, the sitcom star has an impressive track in Hollywood. Mail Online reports that other fans speculate that it could also be David Spade, Billy Murray or Martin Short. Judging from this, it seems that the network is doing a great job in keeping his identity a secret.

However, most fans believe that Murray has great credentials in joining the show. The 66-year-old has starred in almost 62 films in Hollywood. He is also known for his performances on Saturday Night Live. “He’s the only one who meets the credentials,” one fan wrote.

At this point, fans should have to wait for more clues, so they will know the second clue to the mysterious cast of the third season. Furthermore, the show seems to have exciting faces for next year which fans should definitely not miss.

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Here returns early 2017.