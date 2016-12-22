Hugh Jackman’s Logan movie still have months to go before it premieres next year. However, fans seem eager to know more details about it. Before it hits the big screens, here are five facts every fan should know about the film.

1. Logan is the film’s official title

Last October, Jackman revealed the film’s official title. It had Wolverine 3 as the temporary title. The 48-year-old actor confirmed it through his social media account. The title came with the film’s poster with Wolverine’s clawed hand.

The poster also became controversial because it included a young girl hand-in-hand with Wolverine. Fans knew that the child will be played by Dafne Keen a.k.a X-23.

2. The plot takes place eight years in the future

Most films include flashbacks but it’s different with the Logan movie’s case. Cheat Sheet reports that the set takes place at the time when mutant births are at stake for unknown reasons.

Also Read: Logan Movie News: Film Features Damaged Wolverine

3. It will feature Wolverine’s lonely side

Recently, Jackman posted another teaser photo on his social media account. The photo shows Logan standing in a vast field looking in a distance. Fans think the film might feature a damaged Wolverine.

Judging from the photo, it seems that fans will know more of the lead character’s struggles with his own immortality. However, fans will also know how he will deal with his own problems.

4. Logan introduces Professor X

It seems that Wolverine isn’t the only one who faces struggles with age. Like Logan, Professor X (Patrick Stewartart) has lived for many, many years and fans will get to know more of his character when it premieres next year.

Also Read: Logan Spoilers: Movie Might Feature Deadpool 2 Crossover

5. Wolverine will mentor X-23

The controversial poster of Logan with a child hand-in-hand features Laura Kinney as X-23. Speculations suggest the she is the female-clone daughter of Wolverine. Hence, Wolverine will end up mentoring the child.