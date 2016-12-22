Home and Away 2016 season finale aired on Monday, and fans are wondering what’s in store in the coming year. Some of the series’ stars gave out some hints.

Kyle Pryor (Nate Cooper) is a little bit worn out from the series of tragedies that happened to his personal life. Pryor has teased that his character will focus on his job at the hospital and will keep his mind away from romance for the meantime.

Raechelle Banno (Olivia Fraser Richards), meanwhile, hinted that there will be lots of drama in the upcoming season of the series. In a Yahoo interview, Banno said her character will do a lot of thinking whether to enter a university in the next school year or not. Olivia is also in the middle of a love triangle and will eventually choose between Hunter and Mason.

Scott Lee (Hunter King) agreed with Banno. He added that Hunter will also find his “place in the world” and in Olivia’s heart on Home and Away 2017. Lee added that his character will be involved in some serious things this season. Could it be the reason why Hunter will be leaving Summer Bay later in 2017?

Meanwhile, it is expected that it will be a huge season for Shane Withington’s character John Palmer.

In Home and Away 2016 season finale last Monday, viewers have known that John is the serial arsonist, Digital Spy reported. He was seen setting fire at the music festival, which will endanger the lives of Summer Bay residents.

Policewoman Kat Chapman (Pia Miller) has finally connected the similarities between the three recent fires at the Bay. She told one of her police colleagues: “The fire investigation report came back. All three fires were deliberately lit. They all share the same MO and the same type of accelerant. We have a serial arsonist in the Bay.”

Is John’s crime connected to the return of another character in Summer Bay?

According to Back to the Bay, Morag Bellingham will come back in town in 2017. Cornelia Frances, who has played the character, has already filmed scenes with Withington at the Palm Beach.

Morag’s most recent appearance in Home and Away 2016 was earlier this year. She represented Zac MacGuire following his arrest for the murder of Charlotte King.

Home and Away 2016 concluded last Monday. Home and Away 2017 is scheduled to premiere on January 9, 2017.