Another character is set to exit Home and Away 2016. The good news is that he will not leave Summer Bay when the soap returns early next year.

Scott Lee, who is playing Hunter King, is reportedly departing the Aussie long-running drama late next year. However, the details of his exit remain under wrap.

Lee joined Home and Away last year. He portrayed the role of Hunter, son of Charlotte King, who was killed in the storyline this year. Hunter is also the estranged son of Zac MacGuire. In Home and Away 2016, he is the love interest of Olivia.

DigitalSpy cited Lee’s interview with TV Week wherein he discussed his upcoming departure from Home and Away, as well as his future plans. “I’m excited. The time I’ve had has gone so quickly and I’ve learnt a lot as an actor. Halfway through the year, I’m going to head over to America to suss it out. It’ll prepare me for what’s to come. With the rise of Netflix, acting work is becoming more obtainable. So, it’s a good move for me to go over there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Australian actor Dan Ewing revealed that he had apprehension at first about returning to Home and Away 2016.

Ewing left the show in 2014 and tried his luck in Hollywood. He admitted that his decision to come to the US affected his marriage. Ewing and ex-wife Marni Little split in December 2015.

Ewing returned at the Summer Bay recently. The actor admitted to The Advertiser that he would have turned down the chance to come back in Home and Away 2016 if it meant repeating the same stories. Ewing has been playing the role of Heath Braxton since 2011.

The actor also admitted that he has not signed any deals to go back on the show full time.

Home and Away 2016 is set to return on January 9 on Network Seven.