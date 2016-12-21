Jennifer Lawrence wants to reprise her role as Mystique. However, the actress is not interested in another X-Men film. Instead, she has her sights set on the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy could possibly get more star power than it already has. As it turns out, A-list actress Jennifer Lawrence wants in on the franchise. Moreover, she fancies doing it instead of returning in another X-Men movie. Back in 2015, she hinted there was a chance it would be her last movie as Mystique.

Then again, she took back what she said and expressed eagerness to return to the franchise. Sources previously described her as looking bored in her character in the X-Men: Apocalypse. Thus, would this explain her interest in pursuing another venture for Mystique?

“… I would choose that over doing another ‘X-Men’ movie maybe. I won’t be Mystique in the ‘X-Men’ movies, but I would love to be Mystique in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.’ I wonder if I could do that,” Lawrence said during an interview with MTV for her movie Passengers.

Incidentally, her co-star in the movie is none other than Guardians of the Galaxy 2 lead star Chris Pratt. Interestingly, the actor seemed on board with her decision. Moreover, he considered her statement as legally binding. So, could the possible entry of Jennifer Lawrence be one of the secrets of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Pratt teased about early on?

Then again, avid Marvel enthusiasts would know adding Mystique to the Galaxy of the Guardians 2 is not possible. As Variety writes, the film is already in post-production in preparation for its theatrical premiere by May 5, 2017.

Moreover, a crossover between the two franchises is unheard of in both their respective histories. Nonetheless, it does make an interesting topic of discussion to see how Mystique could possibly make her way into the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 film.