Much-awaited 13th annual Groovin The Moo 2017 line-up was revealed on Tuesday. It lists the most popular faces from national and international niches. The greatest regional touring festival will have an outstanding line-up for the Australian crowd this year.

Starting from the local legendaries to international personalities, Groovin The Moo 2017 will have many popular faces on stage. The festive group is ready to be in Australia in April-May. The top three triple J Hottest 100 winners will be there along with two ladies, Amy Shark and Tash Sultana, who are recognized for the top songs of 2016. Jungle and Adore by Shark and Sultana were considered the chartbusters last year.

Local celebrity members from bands – Methyl Ethel, Violent Soho, The Smith Street Band, Montaigne, Jungle Giants and Thundamentals – will offer some rocking and novel musical pieces for the crowd in Australia to enjoy. From the international sphere, Aussies will get to see UK’s The Wombats. They are expected to provide some fresh and new material on Groovin The Moo 2017 stage.

The Groovin The Moo 2017 will mark the combination of national and international culture and proceed to the rural regions of Australia. Besides The Wombats, the stage will also witness performances from America’s Against Me, K-Flay, Dillion Francis as well as Britain’s The Darkness, Architects, Snakehips, Loyle Carner with German Milky Chance. To provide a glimpse of rhymes on the event, Allday and L-FRESH The LION are there with George Maple and Hayden James to offer a classy electronic soul, the ABC reported.

Groovin The Moo 2017 tickets will be available from February 8, Wednesday 9am. Aussies can book tickets from moshtix.com.au.

Groovin The Moo 2017 – List of Celebrities in Alphabetical Order

Against Me! (USA) Dillon Francis (USA) L-FRESH The LION Northeast Party House Thundamentals Allday George Maple Loyle Carner (UK) Slumberjack Violent Soho Amy Shark Hayden James Methyl Ethel The Smith Street Band The Wombats (UK) Architects (UK) The Jungle Giants Milky Chance (GER) Snakehips (UK) The Darkness (UK) K-Flay (USA) Montaigne Tash Sultana

Groovin The Moo 2017 – Schedule

Date Day Venue April 28 Friday Adelaide Showgrounds, Wayville SA (New Venue) April 29 Saturday Maitland Showgrounds, Maitland NSW April 30 Sunday Murray Sports Complex, Townsville QLD May 6 Saturday Prince of Wales Showground, Bendigo VIC May 7 Sunday University of Canberra, Canberra ACT May 13 Saturday Hay Park, Bunbury WA

