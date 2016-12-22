Since its premiere last month, The Grand Tour Show became one of the most loved series. Now, former Top Gear hosts were launched on Amazon Prime Video in Australia.

The British motoring TV series stars James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. News.com.au reports that this is special for the three since they finally reunited in a show doing their thing.

Moreover, May assures Australian viewers that they would love it. It may have been produced by a British company, but the viewers would easily embrace The Grand Tour show.

According to the 53-year-old Top Gear host, the new TV series will be a lot different from Top Gear. Hence, the production is doing the best they can to associate the show to Australian motoring spirit. “There are elements of a format that are similar but we aren’t treading on those. This was an opportunity for us to have a bit of a refresh, which we needed, to be honest,” May said.

The producer and actor also revealed that it’s not a car program but a sitcom show. The new show has earned a lot of fans since its premiere featuring fresh ideas and storylines to the audience.

The Grand Tour costs around $200 million to make. However, it seems this is not a problem since the trio have this chemistry and relationship that go pretty well in making the show a success.

The motoring TV series is also available on Amazon for $2.99 a month. It’s quite cheap, and Australian viewers would have access to the episodes in one drop. The producers are also happy that the new show came to Australia.

The Grand Tour next episodes will air on Dec. 30 and 31.