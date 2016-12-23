This Golden Globe Nominations 2016, Mel Gibson once again proved his greatness in the industry. However, it seems Hollywood is still mad at him.
The 60-year-old actor earned his nomination for his Hacksaw Ridge film. Yet, News.com.au reports that his past behavior would be hard to forget despite his impressive work.
In 2006, Gibson hit headlines when he faced charges against him. Police authorities caught him drinking while driving, which is a major offense in the law. He even threw insulting remarks to the arresting officer.
Also Read: Russell Crowe Linked To Film, Tom Cruise Reacts
Unfortunately, he couldn’t deny all the accusations as there was a tape proving what he has done. After the incident, Hollywood wasn’t too happy with his rude behavior and they completely snubbed him.
He didn’t earn any nominations that year. In fact, more reports came in regarding his rude behavior. Fox News reports that there was one incident where he slammed a reporter when asked about the 2006 incident.
Also Read: ‘Thor 3’ Movie Cast Mel Gibson as New Odin? Joins ‘Spider Man’ 2017?