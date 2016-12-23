This Golden Globe Nominations 2016, Mel Gibson once again proved his greatness in the industry. However, it seems Hollywood is still mad at him.

The 60-year-old actor earned his nomination for his Hacksaw Ridge film. Yet, News.com.au reports that his past behavior would be hard to forget despite his impressive work.

In 2006, Gibson hit headlines when he faced charges against him. Police authorities caught him drinking while driving, which is a major offense in the law. He even threw insulting remarks to the arresting officer.

Also Read: Russell Crowe Linked To Film, Tom Cruise Reacts

Unfortunately, he couldn’t deny all the accusations as there was a tape proving what he has done. After the incident, Hollywood wasn’t too happy with his rude behavior and they completely snubbed him.

He didn’t earn any nominations that year. In fact, more reports came in regarding his rude behavior. Fox News reports that there was one incident where he slammed a reporter when asked about the 2006 incident.

Also Read: ‘Thor 3’ Movie Cast Mel Gibson as New Odin? Joins ‘Spider Man’ 2017?

Judging from the way he behaved, it seems that Hollywood is having a hard time forgiving him. “The nomination means the work is worthy, not that Mel is forgiven. You don’t have to embrace the artist to embrace the art,” film critic Marshall Fine said.

Many fans believe that attitude is always an important part of an individual. How a person reacts towards people gives so much impression. Hence, despite the antagonism of many, Gibson’s work is undeniably great.

At this point, Hollywood is not tolerating such acts that would affect their reputation adversely. As per the Golden Globe Nominations 2016, they did see the work and not the man. However, it must also be a wake up call for the actor to change his ways to keep his career on top.