The year is about to end but love is still around the corner. People couldn’t stop talking about Dean Geyer Jillian Murray engaged. It seems that Geyer had the sweetest proposal ever.

Last Monday, Geyer popped the question to his partner of six years. The People reports that the proposal had a kind of twist. The Glee star made the proposal in a photo booth. However, this wasn’t Geyer’s original plan for proposing.

Despite failed plans, the 30-year-old actor and singer was able to pull it off. According to some friends, Geyer planned on proposing to Murray in Australia. Unfortunately, he had to change plans because the Code Black star couldn’t make it to the trip.

Also Read: The Bachelor Australia 2016: Shocking Truths Revealed!

Geyer had to keep it low key but memorable so he decided to ask Murray on the spot while in a photo booth. It’s a far cry from the big proposals of other celebrities but he managed to make it special for the both of them.

The Glee star first made appearance in American Idol back in 2006. In 2011, he met the 32-year-old actress in Never Back Down 2 and since then, they have started dating. Hollywood Life shares that Geyer was very open about his love for his girlfriend ever since.

“So after attending a Broadway play, he took her to a photo booth and got down on one knee while the camera was flashing so they could capture the moment forever,” a rep said.

Also Read: Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Singer Returns to Australia

Just in time for the holidays, the Code Black actress had her dream engagement ring with a 2-carat diamond. The two happily posted their new status on their social media accounts.

“So my resting bitch face must be contagious … seriously though, why do we always look so mad when we are out? I promise we are the happiest couple around!!!” Murray said on Instagram.