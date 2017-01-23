After Mike Baird has resigned from the post of NSSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian is all set to succeed him. She will become the 45th Premier of the state. The decision came after a party room meeting conducted on Monday morning.

Gladys Berejiklian has been elected the successor of Baird, unopposed, after the meeting. The party room meeting took place for about 10 minutes. Government whip Chris Patterson announced the decision after the meeting. “This morning, the New South Wales parliamentary Liberal Party has just met where Premier Mike Baird has resigned as leader and Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian resigned as deputy leader of the New South Wales Liberal Party,” he said.

Gladys Berejiklian will be sworn in officially as the NSW Premier at Government House on Monday afternoon. She conducted her first press conference as a leader and thanked her parliamentary colleagues for trusting her for the position. She also said that she would look after the people of NSW.

In her speech, she also indicated three key policies she would focus on. These include local infrastructure, housing affordability and a strong economy. “I want to give this commitment today to those 7.5 million people, I will be governing for everyone, I will be delivering for everyone. I am proud of the fact that New South Wales has the strongest economy in the nation,” Gladys Berejiklian said as quoted by 9News.

Gladys Berejiklian Family Background

The Liberal leader, 46, also talked about her family background and said that her father was a boilermaker, who also worked as a welder. She also mentioned that her dad worked with the Sydney Opera House, which is still a matter of pride for the family. The mother of Gladys Berejiklian left her studies at 15 and became a nurse to support her family.

Mike Baird resigned as the state’s premier on Thursday. He held his family members’ deteriorating health condition responsible for the decision. He said that it was important for him to take care of his family at this time. Besides making Gladys Berejiklian the next NSW Premier, the leaders in the party room meeting also declared Finance Minister Dominic Perrottet as deputy party leader.

