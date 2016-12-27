Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar was slammed on social media after mistakenly confusing Boy George for the late George Michael.

Soon after news of George Michael’s passing, condolences poured in on social media from fans and fellow celebrities – Gellar is one of those. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared her tribute to the music icon. However, instead of writing George Michael, she wrote “Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016 #ripboygeorge.”

Gellar had already deleted her tweet and corrected her mistake. Gellar explained that she misheard which 1980s pop icon had passed away and thanked those who corrected her. The actress stressed that she was equally sad to hear that George Michael had passed.

The Cruel Intentions star added this is the same reason why she rarely comments on social media with regards to public matters.

Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it's still so sad — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 25, 2016

And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

This is usually why I don't comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned. — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016

However, fans have already seen and shared here tweet and blasted the actress for the blunder. Some Twitter user wrote:

@SarahMGellar @oshea369 Boy George has checked himself into hospital cos of you! — BassCabMan (@BassCabMan) December 26, 2016

@SarahMGellar @BoyGeorge poor George is worried sick Buffy is gonna slay him — Zarky (@Zarkster) December 26, 2016

@SarahMGellar Don't worry Sarah Jessica Parker, I think it went by largely unnoticed. #georgemichael — Josh Sweet (@joshsweettweets) December 26, 2016

George Michael died from heart failure on Christmas day at the age of 53. His long-time manager Michael Lippman broke the news of his passing. Lippman said was found lying in bed peacefully at his home in Oxfordshire, England.

Related Article: George Michael Songs To Remember Him By, Music Legend Dead at 53

Meanwhile, pop icon Boy George has posted his own tribute to the late singer. He praised Michael for his brilliant voice and expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the late singer.

The two musicians had performed together on several occasions. Their most famous outing was with the supergroup Band Aid in 1984. They sang Do They Know It’s Christmas? together to raise funds for famine in Ethiopia, Hollywood Life reported.

George Michael rose to fame with British musical duo Wham! in the ‘80s. The English artist had sold millions of albums with his group and on his own. The Wham! duo created some of the greatest hits in music history including Careless Whisper, Last Christmas, and Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.

Celebrities including Madonna and Elton John also took to social media to mourn the death of George Michael. His former bandmate Andrew Ridgeley also tweeted about the loss of his friend.

Also Read: George Michael Dead: Australia Recalls His Popular Hits Down Under

Keep an eye in here for more George Michael updates