George Michael passed away at the age of 53. However, his music will live on in the hearts of his fans.

The music industry lost another of its brightest stars right before the close of 2016. Michael Lippman, his long-time manager, made the unexpected announcement. George Michael passed away peacefully, due to cardiac arrest on Christmas Day. The British singer was 53 at the time of his death.

The world witnessed his evolution as a music artist. He rose to fame as half of the musical duo Wham! back in the eighties. Australians already took notice of him then not only for his striking looks but also for his brilliant voice. Hence, his fans Down Under followed his success from a teen idol to a pop icon.

News.com.au recalls the biggest hits of George Michael in Australia. Indeed, the artist racked up hits on the ARIA charts since 1982. At the time, he was still with Wham! Their first song on the Australian chart to peak at number 4 was Young Guns (Go For It!).

The following year, two songs from Wham! entered the charts at No.9, Rap (Enjoy What You Do) and Bad Boys. The duo’s most iconic hit single Wake Me Up Before You Go Go went all the way to number 1 in 1984. The same year also welcomed Freedom, Everything She Wants, and Last Christmas to the Australian charts.

Wham! enjoyed two more years of success on the Australian charts before George Michael went solo. I’m Your Man (no.3) in 1985 and The Edge of Heaven (no. 2) in 1986. His first solo single to top the ARIA charts was Careless Whisper back in 1984. Two years later, A Different Corner landed on no. 4 in 1986. In 1987, he launched his first solo album titled Faith, the title single topped charts Down Under for two years. Here are his other hit singles on the Australian charts.

Top Hits as a Solo Artist

1. I Want Your Sex – No.2 (1987)

2. Father Figure – No.5 (1988)

3. Monkey – No.12 (1988)

4. Praying for Time – No.16 (1990)

5. Freedom 90 – No.18 (1990)

6. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me (with Elton John) – No.3 (1991)

7. Too Funky – No.3 (1992)

8. Somebody to Love (With Queen) – No.19 (1993)

9. Jesus to a Child – No.1 (1996)

10. Fastlove – No.1 (1996)

11. Spinning the Wheel – No.14 (1996)

12. Outside – No.13 (1998)

13. Freeek – No.5 (2002)

