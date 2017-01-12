The first full moon of 2017 appears on Thursday morning. The moon, which is also called as Full Wolf Moon, can still be seen until 7:58 a.m. EST Friday. The Full Wolf Moon was given by Native American Tribes during colonial times. Native Americans would notice wolves howling and hunting for food in cold winter nights with the moon high up in the sky.

“Amid the cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. Thus, the name for January’s full moon. Sometimes it was also referred to as the Old Moon, or the Moon After Yule. Some called it the Full Snow Moon, but most tribes applied that name to the next moon,” the Farmers’ Almanac stated.

To see this, you do not need to use a telescope since the moon is clear and bright enough. Of course, if the sky appears too cloudy, viewing the moon may be problematic. Space.com states that a full moon occurs every month or every 29.53 days. This occurs when the moon, sun and Earth lines up, with Earth at the center of it.

Last year, three full moons, which have been dubbed supermoons, occurred. The November 14 supermoon was the closest time the moon was to Earth in the century. This event won’t happen again until in 2034.

In a statement, NASA explained that: “A supermoon or perigee full moon can be as much as 14% bigger and 30% brighter than an apogee full moon. However it’s not always easy to tell the difference. A 30% difference in brightness can easily be masked by clouds or the competing glare of urban lights. Moreover, there are no rulers floating in the sky to measure lunar diameters. Hanging high overhead with no reference points to provide a sense of scale, one full moon looks much like any other.”