Fresh Blood 2 is coming back and it is looking for bright new stars who have an exceptional funny bone. Do you have what it takes to make Aussies laugh?

Australians love comedy. Moreover, they have a knack for producing exceptional work in this genre. The 1997 Australian film The Castle won acclaim as one of the greatest comedy films of all time by Time Out London, although the Melbourne house in the movie might not survive since it did not get a permanent heritage protection order.

Nonetheless, more comedy is about to arrive Down Under. Talented comedic Australians have an opportunity to put their talent to the test once again for a chance at the big time. Screen Australia and ABC have joined forces for Fresh Blood 2.

Twenty teams get to create three comedy sketches for Fresh Blood 2. Each will receive AU$15,000 for production. By 2018, the best four get to produce a TV pilot. The initiative aims to discover writers, performers and directors for the funny TV genre. Indeed, its first run back in 2013 was a success according to Jon Casimir, ABC Head of Entertainment.

“The first wave of Fresh Blood has delivered two brilliant and exciting sketch series to the ABC. It’s a project that offers genuine opportunities for new talent who can go from short form video content to a full series commission in only a couple of years. We couldn’t be more excited that Screen Australia has agreed to start the ball rolling all over again,” Casimir said.

TV Tonight reports the premiere of two half-hour series on ABC2 at 9:30 pm, namely, Melbourne’s Fancy Boy and Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am from Skit Box. Both pilots of these two shorts bested the other teams who joined the first time around.

Skit Box consists of the all-female comedy trio of Greta Lee Jackson, Sarah Bishop and Adele Vuko, according to Chinchilla News. Their repertoire for their six-part comedy series will include narrative comedy, sketches and music videos. Viewers might recall their viral Activewear video, for which they are popular.

Do you have what it takes to be part of Fresh Blood 2? Click here to fill out the online application form.