Australian authorities have claimed that the search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 might have been suspended for now but it might continue in the future. Australian Transport Minister Darren Chester said that the investigation is likely to resume if relevant evidence is obtained. The relatives of the victims of the incident, on the other hand, are disappointed to see the withdrawal of the search operation.

“It’s not a closed book by any stretch,” Darren Chester addressed a news briefing in Melbourne on Wednesday. “I don’t rule out a future underwater search. It’s a question of if you have credible new information, which leads to a specific location.”

Australia, Malaysia, and China Jointly Call Off MH370 Investigation

Besides Australia, Malaysia and China have also called off the search operation for MH370 over the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. It has been almost three years since the flight went missing. There were 239 people on board when the flight disappeared suddenly on March 8, 2014. The flight was en-route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.

All the three nations released a joint statement to announce the suspension of the MH370 investigation. “The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness,” the statement said. “Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting-edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately, the search has not been able to locate the aircraft.”

The minister justified the suspension of the investigation following the negative reactions received from the MH370 victims’ relatives. Though Chester said that another search for the flight was possible in the future, he insisted on not providing false hope to public. The minister also stated that cost was not the reason behind the decision to suspend the search. Over 120,000 sq km of the Indian Ocean has already been searched, BBC reported. The debris and pieces have been recovered from as far as Madagascar.

