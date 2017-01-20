Fire of Australia opal reaches the South Australian Museum over 60 years after it was discovered. It is the finest uncut opal in the world. It weighs 998 grams and is worth $900,000.

Fire of Australia features a number of colors that keep on changing from green to yellow and then again to red. It was Walter Bartram who mined it at Coober Pedy in 1946. The opal has been acquired by his family since its discovery.

The opal will reportedly get a grant of $455,000 from the Federal Government and also the Bartram Family to become a part of the South Australian Museum. Minister for the Arts Mitch Fifield made the announcement at an unveiling ceremony. He said that Fire of Australia might be acquired from the Bartram family for the Opals exhibition.

Bartram Family On Fire of Australia Exhibition

Bartram’s son Alan Bartram provided the basic details about the discovery of Fire of Australia. He added that the family has decided to loan the opal to the South Australian Museum for its Opals exhibition. He also said that by doing this the family has ensured handing over the “family heirloom in safe hands”.

Museum Director Brian Oldman praised the quality of the stone that makes Fire of Australia unique and rare. “Opal of this quality can only be created under certain climate conditions,” Oldman said as quoted by the ABC. “Ninety per cent of the world’s most precious opals are found in South Australia. When our state’s inland sea evaporated millions of years ago it provided a unique silica-rich environment for the creation of precious opal.”

Oldman noted that the Fire of Australia has already been exhibited earlier in the Opals exhibition of South Australian Museum. It was scheduled from September 2015 to February 2016. It was considered as the “most visited” exhibition of the museum till date.

